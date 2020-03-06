🔥Alisson ruled out of Liverpool vs Bournemouth and doubt for Atletico Madrid tie with muscle injury🔥
Liverpool have been dealt a major blow as goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth.
The Brazilian has suffered a muscle injury and could miss next week’s return leg against Atletico Madrid, with the Reds aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Madrid last month.
