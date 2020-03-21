🔥Alisson explains why he is still reporting to Melwood despite Liverpool's coronavirus shutdown🔥

Alisson Becker has explained why he is still reporting to Melwood daily, despite all activity at Liverpool’s training base having been suspended.

The Reds took the step of closing their doors last week as part of efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus, with individual training programmes provided to players as an alternative.

However, injured members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are still allowed to visit the West Derby-based centre in order to continue their rehabilitation with the help of a skeleton staff.

Having picked up a hip problem prior to Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth at Anfield seven days ago, Alisson is among those permitted to report.

And he has now taken to social media to reveal the precautions being taken by those who are able to work at the training ground during this unprecedented break.

“The club’s guidance is that everyone stays at home. In my case it’s a little bit different, because I have an injury,” he said.

“Thank goodness, it wasn’t a very serious injury, but every injury needs care and I have continued the treatments at the training centre. I don’t have any contact with my teammates, as everyone is in their homes.

“The only contact I have is with the physio and the goalkeeper trainer doing some specific rehabilitation work.

“And within these situations, we also take all the necessary precautions for all recommendations, such as hand hygiene, not touching the face, not touching the mouth, nose, eyes.

“We also try to talk at a distance. Besides them, I have no contact with anyone else. My routine is very defined. I leave the house, go to the training centre, finish the treatment, come home and stay at home in this moment of self isolation.”