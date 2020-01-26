🔥Alicia Keys is ‘feeling the love’ as she celebrates her birthday before hosting the Grammys🔥

She’s set to host the Grammys for the second time running on Sunday night, but there’s no signs of pre-show nerves for Alicia Keys – just a lot of birthday love.

The If I Ain’t Got You hit-maker turned 39 on Saturday (25 January) and judging by her latest Instagram, she’s been making the most of being the birthday girl.

Alicia shared a snap of her kicking back in a pretty green dress, with a glass of red wine in hand and all the balloons and flowers sitting pretty behind her.

With a cute little birthday set-up like that, it’s no surprise Alicia was beaming from ear to ear in the photo and she told fans: ‘Birthday vibes!!! Thank u for the birthday love today!!!! Feeling amaaazzziinngggg!!!’

Feeling amazing? You’re looking amazing, Alicia.

The singer is preparing to host the Grammys for the second time, after impressing bosses with her first run in February last year.

Clearly excited to be back, Alicia said there was ‘no question’ about her signing up again when approached by the recording academy.

She said in a statement: ‘At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards.

‘Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.’

Joining Alicia at the Grammys will be the likes of John Legend, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato who are just some of the stars confirmed to perform on the night.

Lizzo leads the nominations for 2020 with eight nods, while Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish have been nominated six times and Ariana five.





