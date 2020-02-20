🔥Alexandre Lacazette underwhelming despite Arsenal winner but continues to build much-needed momentum🔥

The cross probably had to be that good the way Alexandre Lacazette was playing.

The Arsenal striker was a long way to producing another underwhelming performance but Bukayo Saka’s 81st-minute delivery was so good that even the faltering Frenchman couldn’t miss.

Lacazette deserves credit for continuing to put himself in the right places but for a long period this threatened to be a step back for him after finally breaking his goal drought against Newcastle last weekend.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has repeatedly praised the 28-year-old’s work ethic and the collective celebrations in response to his first goal since December 12 were further evidence he is a popular figure whose team-mates recognise is going through a difficult period.

But he missed Arsenal’s best chance of the first half, linking up well with Gabriel Martinelli before firing the Brazilian’s return pass just wide from seven yards out before a tame 63rd-minute header from Granit Xhaka’s cross hinted at a lack of conviction that was blunting the visitors going forward.

Arteta even spun on his heels at one point, frustrated at Lacazette’s failure to press effectively but he will be impressed by the striker’s perseverance which was eventually rewarded here.

Saka collected Aubameyang’s pass and hit a low left-footed cross which bent perfectly into Lacazette’s run, splitting Olympiacos’s defence from goalkeeper Jose Sa to leave him with the simplest of tap-ins.

One mishit goal against Newcastle was never going to be the answer to Lacazette’s palpable loss of confidence but striking here gives him further momentum to build on as he looks to rediscover his best form on a more consistent basis.