🔥Alexandre Lacazette opens up on Arsenal transfer exit rumours and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang future🔥

Alexandre Lacazette says there is no reason for him to leave Arsenal, amid speculation he could be off this summer.

The striker has been linked with a summer move to Atletico Madrid, who tried to buy him when he joined Arsenal in 2017.

Lacazette has over two years to run on his current contract, but it was reported he could leave this summer if the Gunners failed to make the Champions League.

But when asked if this was the case, the Frenchman said: “I didn’t know about this. I did not know.

“I have a contract with the club so there is no point for me to leave, everybody is happy with me at the club.”

As well as Lacazette, the striker’s partner in attack, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been linked with a move away this summer.

The Gabon international has just over a year to run on his current contract and is a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Lacazette says they must fight to keep him.

“It’s really important,” said Lacazette.

“He’s one of the best or maybe he’s been the best player this season for Arsenal. Obviously I hope he’s going to stay.

“I think people should talk more about Auba and what he is doing in the game because he is more than a goalscorer.

“He is working a lot for the team defensively and making space for the other striker – Eddie [Nketiah] or me – and I think if we start to win more trophies, people will talk more about what he is doing for the team.”