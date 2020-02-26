🔥Alexandre Lacazette explains why Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the Premier League's 'best young player'🔥

Alexandre Lacazette has hailed Bukayo Saka as the top young player in the Premier League following the 18-year-old’s impressive form for Arsenal.

While Arsenal have struggled this season, Saka has made his breakthrough into the first team and is impressing fans and team-mates alike in his role as a makeshift left-back.

Saka has registered 10 assists in all competitions to mark himself out as Arsenal’s most creative player in terms of providing goals this season, and Lacazette predicts big things for the 18-year-old.

“He’s really good,” said Lacazette. “I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league.

“Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you can see the quality he has and he’s humble.

“The best thing for him is to be involved. He wants to work, he accepts criticism because he wants to improve.”

(PA)

Asked why Saka is out in front of the rest, Lacazette added: “It’s simple: his quality. He’s got a good left foot. Because he is humble, it’s easier for him to improve.”

Saka is also expected to continue at left-back in the coming weeks with Sead Kolasinac ruled out for an indefinite amount of time with what the club have described as a “significant shoulder injury” suffered during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Everton.

Asked if Kolasinac would play again this season, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta replied: “Hopefully, yes. But I don’t know.

“It’s depending on whether he’s dislocated it and if he needs surgery or not. We will know more this afternoon, hopefully.

“He is seeing the specialist and we will know more – but yes, he was in pain, it’s a difficult area and we are not very positive about it.”

Kolasinac was forced off on Sunday afternoon. (REUTERS)

Additional reporting by PA.