🔥Alexander Litvinenko opera is a form of justice for me, says his widow Marina🔥

Marina Litvinenko says the new opera based on her husband’s murder is another expression of her “right to justice” for his death.

The 58-year-old widow of the murdered Russian defector is played by soprano Rebecca Bottone in The Life & Death Of Alexander Litvinenko.

It tells the story of her life with her husband, whom she called Sasha, in Russia and then in north London — before he was killed in 2006 after drinking tea poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 in a Mayfair hotel.

Mrs Litvinenko said she first heard about plans for the opera years ago. “There were a lot of different projects around this event and some of them happened and some of them not but I always appreciate the interest of people because for me it was most important to keep Sasha’s name alive, even though an opera seems very exotic compared with a documentary or anything else,” she said.

The show, which will have its premiere at the major European opera festival Grange Park Opera, at West Horsley Place, Surrey, on July 16, features film footage, a full chorus and a 52-piece orchestra.

Tragedy: Alexander Litvinenko in University College Hospital in 2006 (AP)

The music includes a Russian army march and snatches of the anthem of a Moscow football team though most of it is sung in English. Mrs Litvinenko said the shock of seeing a rehearsal was lessened by the fact that a play based on the case had already been produced, with actress MyAnna Buring playing her at the Old Vic.

She added: “Of course I was worried… I knew it was a fiction but it had to be very close to reality because this event is well known and a lot of people involved in it are still alive, and friends of mine, and there is our son …

“I am very appreciative of people’s accuracy, they have taken this subject to be a play and an opera. I can’t divide myself from seeing people play me on stage… every time I accepted these different shows I accepted them for justice because the people who committed this crime have never responded or had any punishment and every time I make this accusation of who killed my husband, of who did it gives me my right to justice.”

A public inquiry found Mr Litvinenko’s death was “probably” approved directly by Vladimir Putin, but Mrs Litvinenko said she wants people to focus on “a human story” and not just “a clash between two states”. She added: “When I agreed to be involved in different art projects I was always thinking about Sasha, I wasn’t thinking about me… I always think Sasha is the main character. He needs to be remembered in different ways.”

