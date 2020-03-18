🔥Alexa, call home: EE customers can now make and receive calls through their Alexa device🔥

We’re going to be spending a lot more time making calls at home and now EE customers have a new way to chat with their friends and family.

From today, EE pay monthly customers will be able to make and receive calls through their Amazon Echo and compatible Alexa-enabled devices. All you need is the Alexa app on your smartphone and you can answer calls hands-free by simply saying “Alexa answer”.

Already, fans of Amazon’s smart speaker range can use it to make calls to people on their contacts list who also have an Alexa device, whether that’s an Echo Dot, Echo Show or the larger Echo speaker, over Wi-Fi. However, this new partnership between EE opens up the service to more people.

And let’s be honest, with all that social distancing, you’re going to want to be able to stay connected without constantly being on your phone all the time.

Calls can be made using devices like the Amazon Echo Show 5 (pictured here) (Amazon)

Speaking about the partnership, EE’s director of partnerships, devices, and business development Sharon Meadows, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer customers excited new products and experiences, and by working with Amazon we’re enabling them to make and receive mobile calls hands-free on their Alexa devices for the first time.

“We’re creating one converged, smart network to keep our customers seamlessly connected to their friends, family and the things that matter most.”

Here’s how to set it up.

Here’s how to make EE calls using Amazon Alexa

First of all, text the word “Alexa” to 150 on your EE device to start the set up.



Once you receive a reply, make sure to download the Amazon Alexa app if you haven’t already.



Then open up the Alexa app and select Settings and then Communication.



Click on EE and follow the screen instructions.



Select Enable EE as your calling preference. Now you’re ready to go.

Across the world, there are around 200 million Alexa-enabled devices, from smart lightbulbs and kettles to speakers and headphones, the tech giant announced at CES earlier this year. According to market analyst firm Canalys, Amazon owns nearly 37 per cent of the smart speaker market, whilst its major US competitor Google, and its Google Home range, comes in at about 13 per cent.

“Customers use Alexa everyday to help them stay connected with loved ones around the world,” said Amazon’s director of Alexa communications, Brian Oliver. “We are thrilled that customers are now able to make and receive EE calls with Alexa, making it easier to stay in touch.”