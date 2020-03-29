🔥Alex Salmond's QC refers himself to legal watchdog after video 'showed him discussing trial on train'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Alex Salmond’s WC has referred himself to the legal watchdog after he was filmed apparently discussing the sexual assault allegations against the former first minister on a train.

Gordon Jackson directed to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission after he was filmed making remarks on a train during the trial which concluded at the High Court in Edinburgh on March 23.

In a video obtained by The Sunday Times, the lawyer appears to say Mr Salmond could be seen as “a sex pest but he’s not charged with that”.

The newspaper reported that he names two of the female complainants against Mr Salmond, despite strict rules protecting the anonymity of alleged victims in sexual assault trials.

Mr Jackson said in a statement on Sunday: “I have decided that the proper course of action is to self-refer this matter to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission (SLCC) and that has been done. It will be for the Commission to consider this matter.

“To be clear, however, I do not regard Alex Salmond as a ‘sex pest’, and any contrary impression is wrong.

“I also deeply regret the distress and difficulties which have been caused, but given the reference to the SLCC it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”

The former first minister, who led the leave campaign in the 2014 Scottish referendum, was acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape, following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Rape Crisis Scotland and the Faculty of Advocates have called for a full investigation of the video footage.

Former Scotland first minister Alex Salmond was acquitted of all charges (REUTERS)

It comes after the women who made allegations against Mr Salmond said they were “devastated” by the verdict. He maintained he was innocent throughout the two-week trial.

A statement issued by Mr Salmond said: “Mr Salmond was acquitted on all charges against him on Monday 23 March 2020 by a jury of nine women and six men (eight women and five men at the time of verdict) after hearing all the evidence in a two week trial.

“He made a statement on the steps of the High Court and said that he would make no further public comment on these matters until after the coronavirus crisis was over.”