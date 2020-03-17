🔥Alex Salmond claims sex allegations against him were made up for 'political purpose'🔥

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond says some allegations that he sexually assaulted women have been made up for “a political purpose”, a court heard today.

The politician, 65, insisted some of the claims against him were “fabrications” and other incidents had been exaggerated, as he took to the witness stand for the first time at his trial.

Salmond, who is accused of 13 charges of alleged sexual offences against nine women, told the High Court in Edinburgh this morning: “I wish I had been more careful with people’s personal space, but there was no intention whatsoever to offend.

“But I’m of the opinion, for a variety of reasons, that events are being reinterpreted and exaggerated out of all possible proportion.”

Asked to explain the allegations he faces, Salmond replied: “Some – not all – are fabrications, deliberate fabrications for a political purpose. Some are exaggerations taken out of proportion.”

He told jurors he believes publicity of the criminal case for the last 18 months may have led some witnesses to “quite innocently” reassess their opinion.

“At least one of the charges against me on the indictment, I think there was a legitimate grievance, even if it wasn’t what actually happened and not what was presented at the time”, he added.

Salmond is accused of a string of offences against women between 2008 and 2014, including at his official Bute House residence in Edinburgh while he was Scottish First Minister.

The trial has heard claims that a policy was brought in after a complaint in 2014, preventing female civil servants from being left along with the politician.

But Salmond told the court this morning: “There was no policy like the one that’s been described.”

He said politicians and staff would be “living out of each other’s pockets” in the intense political environment, and suggested there could be a “a blurring of the normal social professional boundaries”.

Asked by Gordon Jackson QC if there were problems with female staff, Salmond replied: “In general, no. There was an incident I was made aware of, but in general, no.”

One woman has claimed Salmond stripped off his clothes and attempted to rape her during an alleged incident at his official residence.

Yesterday another woman likened the politician to an “octopus”, saying she had to fend off his advances after they looked together at a Christmas card depicting a couple kissing.

“I think over the passage of time the incident is misremembered”, Salmond said today. “I did say: ‘Let’s recreate the Christmas card’. It was a joke, it was hi-jinks, it was a piece of fun. It was not meant to be anything more than that.

“She said, ‘don’t be daft,’ and we sat back down again.”

Salmond, who has lodged special defences of consent and alibi, denies 13 charges of alleged sexual offences. He was cleared of one further charge this morning on the direction of the judge.

The trial continues.