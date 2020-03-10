🔥Alex Rodriguez jokes 'I signed an NDA' over double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had the Internet in a frenzy after it was rumored that they had a dinner double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And thanks to Jimmy Fallon, we finally got the confirmation we needed – well, sort of.

The former New York Yankees pro stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where the talk show host created a sneaky ‘Q&A-Rod’ game to ask the question we were all thinking (well done, Jimmy).

“Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? And if so, who paid?” Fallon asked about their dinner at Miami’s 1Hotel South Beach.

After A-Rod appeared deep in thought, he found a way out of answering the question. “I signed an NDA,” he said before laughing when Fallon replied, “I’ll take that as you did.”

Fallon also quizzed the 44-year-old about his upcoming wedding to J.Lo, asking, “Is it true that you and Jennifer Lopez will have a choreographed first dance at your wedding?”

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2017 Met Gala (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Once again, A-Rod proved impossible to trip up, responding, “NDA. I can’t talk about the wedding, I wanna be able to get home,” he added through laughter.

Though an official date for their wedding has yet to be announced, Rodriguez and Lopez became engaged one year ago in the Bahamas, which A-Rod commemorated in an Instagram post.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career,” began Rodriguez’s caption. “I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes,” he continued.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all.”