🔥Alex Jones reveals she won't have any more children 'for the sake of the planet'🔥

The One Show’s Alex Jones has said that she is unlikely to have more children for environmental reasons.

The TV presenter, 42, shares sons Teddy, three, and Kit, nine months, with husband Charlie Thomson.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she revealed: “Charlie is adamant that for the sake of the planet, two children is enough. And I think I’m too old to have another child now, anyway.

“It happens for a lot of people and good for them, but we’re just glad we have two healthy children.”

Jones said she wished she’d taken more maternity leave after her first child (Rachell Smith / Good Housekeeping)

Jones said that she “definitely” wishes she had taken more time off work following Teddy’s birth in January 2017.

“I’d made unrealistic promises before I went off to have a baby,” she revealed. “I’d never had a child before; I had no idea.

“And I had this fear it would interfere, that I’d have to compromise my work life. I now realise that was ridiculous because in fact I think it makes you better at work.

Cover star: Jones appears in the new issue of Good Housekeeping (Rachell Smith / Good Housekeeping)

“It makes you a little bit more resilient which is what you have to be in this industry. And in life!”

Alluding to the gender pay gap at the BBC, Jones said that although she “hate[s] confrontation,” she believes that “if you feel in your heart of hearts that something isn’t right, you have to speak up and the right people will listen.”

She added: “Considering how far the world has moved on, it’s insane to think that one person would be paid any different to the person sitting next to them doing the same job because of their gender.

“I wouldn’t want my boys to grow up in a world where that was the case.”

Jones has appeared on The One Show since 2010 alongside presenting partner Matt Baker, who is set to leave the programme later this year.

With additional reporting by Press Association.