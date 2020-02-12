🔥Alex Edelman review: Goofy people-pleaser sharpens up his act🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The seed for Alex Edelman’s Just For Us was planted when fellow stand-up Bridget Christie suggested that he did fewer what he calls “dumb bulls***” jokes and more material about the real world. Out of that remark grew this thought-provoking political piece, nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2018 and now returning for a London outing.

At the heart of the narrative is a riveting account of the young Bostonian “like an ugly Louis Theroux” attending a white nationalist meeting in a Manhattan apartment. It superficially resembled any New York social gathering, except that the guests were essentially Nazis in civvies. Oh, and Edelman is Jewish.

Along the way this meticulously delivered monologue dips out of the main arc to find original humour in subjects ranging from parenting tips, white privilege and his twin brother’s Olympic career representing Israel in the skeleton, a hair-raising event for those that think luge is for wimps.

Some anecdotal digressions included two years ago have been dropped, making proceedings feel tighter. This “people pleaser” is happy to be the punchline fall guy, recalling how he unwittingly found himself offering racists tips on boosting their Twitter presence.

There is still some welcome dumb bulls***, but also maturity and it feels more relevant than when he wrote the show. If you cannot see him live he has a Radio 4 series, Alex Edelman’s Peer Group, on Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Onstage or on radio he is well worth a listen.

Until Feb 16 (020 8050 9241, vaultfestival.com)

The best comedy shows to see in February