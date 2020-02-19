🔥Alessandro Michele explores the idea of fashion as ritual in Gucci's AW20 show🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Gucci’s autumn/winter show began on Monday afternoon with a voice memo, sent from the brand’s artistic director Alessandro Michele via Whatsapp, to all guests invited to today’s event in Milan.

The text, which replaced the formal hardcopy invitations which are the norm at fashion shows, kick started a spectacle at which the designer sought to lift the lid on the closed off and exclusive world of the luxury world. Certainly, Michele’s aim was to begin a conversation about the purpose of the catwalk show ritual.

This became clearer still when guests entered his show in Milan today via the backstage entrance – busy with hair and make-up – before taking their seat in front of a carousel upon which models and their dressers were preparing for the show. “We were your show and you were our show” said Michele, of the catwalk spectacle at which guests had no choice but to watch the preparation process as well as the final result.

A keen philosopher, Michele wanted to explore the idea of fashion as ritual. “It’s a shared ritual that I am offering to you. Even if you don’t like what you see you are there to share it” he said.

Gucci AW20

This papal inspiration ran through the collection with mementos from the religious world, among them crosses, and puritancial pillbox hats among the most thought provoking pieces. Michele’s Gucci is a dressing up box of ideas and for this season he looked to the purity of childhood.

“In children’s clothes we see freedom and perfection” he said, explaining the Peter Pan lace collars and perfectly prim princess coats which were presented on his revolving catwalk accompanied by the the sounds of Fellini.

But there was plenty for grown up Gucci fans to delight in too with everything from Jane Austen inspired tiered gowns to high-waisted trousers which would have looked perfectly at home in Studio 54 among the designer’s eclectic offering.

There was also a hint of the Nineties with baby doll dresses and a Instagram-friendly take on the bomber jacket among the most memorable additions. Typically, this wasn’t about evoking one era or even one aesthetic – it was a means to explore clothing as a cultural unifier.

“I wanted to say that fashion is a complex mechanism and something scared, like a religion” said Michele. His congregation were delighted.