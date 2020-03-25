🔥Aldi's inflatable hot tub is coming back in time for summer – but be quick!🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Summer may feel like a lifetime away as the nation self-isolates, but Aldi is getting us in the mood for warmer days by bringing back its hugely popular hot tub.

Yep, that’s right – the German retailer’s sell-out Spa Pool is returning for another year, and its launch is just in time for summer – perfect timing for those who have a garden big enough to quarantine themselves in during the next few weeks.

Priced at a bargain £349.99, savvy shoppers will have to be quick when it goes on sale this weekend with last year’s hot tub selling out in less than two weeks.

The pool will bound to be popular with families who are stuck inside during the coronavirus crisis, and it will only be available while stocks last – so you will have to order soon if you want to get your hands on one.

Aldi’s sell-out inflatable hot tub is returning to shelves (Aldi)

With 120 warm air jets, filter cartridges to keep the water clean and heating, it really could be the bargain of the summer, and the perfect excuse for having friends over to yours as it can hold four adults.

It also comes with a lockable insulation cover to protect it from debris and keep warm while you are away, and it can be packed away in its own carry bag over winter.

Shoppers can only buy the hot tub online from Sunday, March 29, with a delivery charge of around £6.95.

Aldi says of its immensely popular Spa Pool: “Indulge in the ultimate relaxation in the comfort of your home with our amazing inflatable hot tub.

“Imagine coming home from a long day and being able to unwind in your very own spa pool, sinking into the warm water, letting the bubbles comfort you as you let the stresses of the day float away. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, this spa pool is a real luxurious treat! Not to mention, with room for 4, it’s the perfect way to invite friends over for a catch up and a pampering session – win, win.”

For those who missed it last year, Aldi’s wallet-friendly Spa Pool sent budget lovers into a frenzy, and with a hot tub costing anywhere from £3,000 to £10,000 it represents a great bargain for savvy shoppers.