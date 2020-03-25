🔥Aldi to pay 'amazing' staff 10 per cent bonus for hard work during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Aldi is rewarding all of its store and distribution staff with a 10 per cent pay rise for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant said it wanted to reward “amazing colleagues who have been working tirelessly throughout this extremely busy time”.

In a statement on its website, Aldi said its store and distribution colleagues will receive the bonus for hours worked effective from March 9, 2020.

Like many UK supermarkets, the coronavirus outbreak has led to a high demand for products such as pasta and toilet roll at Aldi stores.

Aldi introduced new social distancing measures on March 24 to protect colleagues and customers from Covid-19. (Aldi)

In a response to the panic buying, Aldi restricted nappies and paper products, including toilet roll, to two items per customer and the rest of its products have been restricted to four items per customer, with the exception of Easter products and fresh flowers.

“As part of its ongoing support for small suppliers, Aldi has today announced it will reduce payment terms so that any supplier with a turnover of less than £1m will now be paid immediately,” said the supermarket.

“Aldi has made a number of financial commitments to key partners, including Neighbourly, which distributes surplus food and other donations to those in need, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Age UK.

“All stores’ opening hours have been shortened slightly to close at 8pm, instead of 10pm, to give our colleagues some additional rest and allow the stores to be restocked at their best every day.”

People queue outside a branch of Aldi in south London. The increased demand for food led to Aldi putting limits on certain products for its customers. (PA)

The supermarket chain also announced yesterday that it would be providing dedicated shopping times for emergency workers.

Aldi stores will open between 9.30am to 10am on Sundays solely for key workers in the NHS, the police and fire service.

Tesco has also offered its staff a similar 10 per cent bonus.

In response to the “unprecedented increase in demand for food” Tesco announced on Saturday a 10 per cent bonus on the hourly rate for staff across its stores, distribution centres and customer engagement centres.

The pay will also be backdated to March 9 and permanent colleagues will receive the increased hourly pay rate until Friday, May 1.

Jason Tarry, UK and ROI chief executive at Tesco, said: “It’s been an extraordinary couple of weeks and despite the enormous challenges, it’s been incredible to see how colleagues have stepped up and responded, doing an outstanding job during this uncertain and difficult time.

“This pay bonus is just one way we are saying thank you to our colleagues and recognising that they are on the front line, helping to feed the nation.”