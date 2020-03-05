Aldermen reconsider intersection design in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD — Responding to concerns of some residents, the Board of Aldermen voted Monday to revert to a previous design for an intersection to cross Rogers Parkway to Dorothy Avenue, as part of the city’s Brentwood Bound improvements.The design provides residents of the Brentwood Place apartment complex with direct access to Manchester Road and allows three Mary Avenue residents to keep their on-street parking, said Craig Schluter, with Navigate Buildings Solutions. Also, the city’s fire department prefers this design, he said.Another design — recommended by the Missouri Department of Transportation, city staff and consultants — would have taken Van Mark Way north to Mary Avenue and would have increased neighborhood traffic, Schluter said. Brentwood Place residents would have had to use local streets to reach Manchester Road, he said.Brentwood Bound consists of projects to overcome flooding, enhance recreational space and revitalize the Manchester Road corridor. Last April, residents approved Proposition B, a half-cent economic development sales tax to fund projects. Alderman Steve Lochmoeller said he voted in favor of the Rogers-to-Dorothy design because the other plan “would cause Mary to become a quarter-mile drag strip.”

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has said the city can’t ‘arrest or prosecute’ its way out of its crime problem.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Two measures needed for the planned soccer complex on the western edge of downtown were given final approval Friday on 22-1 votes.

The state has hired three outside attorneys to help sort through the legal cases

Council members said the Page administration didn’t tell them how a new contract with 800 officers would impact the fund

The former vice president is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, but the location has not yet been announced.

Union leader blames Gov. Mike Parson’s administration for stopping dues withholding from workers’ paychecks.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, will take over as minority leader