Aldermanic panel finally meets on freeholders picks but takes no action

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.

Amanda St. Amand

ST. LOUIS — An aldermanic committee met Wednesday for the first time in three months to discuss the city’s delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders but remained at odds with Mayor Lyda Krewson over its makeup.Instead of voting on a revised slate of nominees submitted by the mayor in November, the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee interviewed three other people whom some committee members want the mayor to add.Committee vice-chairwoman Sharon Tyus, standing in for absent chairman Sam Moore, said “we are having an ongoing discussion with the mayor’s office” on resolving the impasse and that “we’re getting real close.”But Krewson offered a different view of the situation, calling the committee’s inaction and interviews of people not even nominated “a step back” and “ridiculous.”The mayor said she and her staff had met with Tyus several times in the last few days.“We have been listening and listening and thought there would be some progress,” she said. “I expected them to deal with the nominees before them.”Krewson didn’t rule out making further changes in her slate but said she already has “a good team to represent the city” pending before the panel. Tyus, meanwhile, called another meeting for next Wednesday.The freeholders board, spurred by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider changes in the area’s governmental structure for possible submission to voters.The nine St. Louis County members and one state appointee met Nov. 12 but have held off further sessions until the city members are approved by the Board of Aldermen.After the aldermanic panel in October refused to send nine Krewson nominees to the full board for a vote, the mayor in November made four changes requested by Moore and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.But some committee members then complained that the changes resulted in the removal of LaShana Lewis, the only openly LGBTQ person who had been nominated.So they proposed that Krewson replace former City Hall staffer Eddie Roth with Gilberto Pinela, a Cortex business district official who is gay.They also pushed in November for the mayor to yank former Alderman Antonio French, who the mayor added at Moore and Reed’s request, in favor of Barbara Martin, a retired teacher.On Wednesday, the committee interviewed Pinela, Martin and another person that Tyus said members now want added — former Alderman Velma Bailey.Tyus, D-1st Ward, declined to comment on who the committee now wants replaced. However, another committee member, Dan Guenther, D-9th Ward, said in an interview he believes that a majority of committee members want Pinela and Martin to replace Roth and French.Guenther said Bailey would be a possible replacement for JoAnn Williams, a retired union official who recently withdrew from Krewson’s revised slate.The committee on Tuesday also re-interviewed Dwinderlin Evans, who was among the nominees added by the mayor at the request of Moore and Reed.Before conducting the interviews, the panel voted 5-0 to untable nine Krewson nominees tabled by the committee in October. At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, the panel voted 4-1 to table them again, with Bret Narayan, D-28th Ward, voting no.

