Aldermanic committee will meet Tuesday on stalled freeholders picks

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, left, sits to the side as the Board of Freeholders begins its first meeting without any residents of the city on the board inside the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The political ice that has frozen the regional Board of Freeholders process may finally be cracking.A meeting of an aldermanic committee which has delayed approval of the nine city members has been set for 1 p.m. Tuesday. It will be the first meeting of the panel, the Intergovermental Affairs Committee, since Nov. 22.However, it was not immediately clear whether an agreement has been worked out yet on sending a slate of nine city freeholders members to the full Board of Aldermen for approval.The new meeting was called by the committee vice-chairwoman, Sharon Tyus, amid chairman Sam Moore’s continued absence from City Hall due to health issues.Tyus could not be reached for comment Friday. On Thursday night she had told the Post-Dispatch she hoped to arrange a meeting with Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office next week on coming up with a delegation acceptable to both the mayor and a majority of the committee.The freeholders board, triggered by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider potential changes in the two jursidictions’ governmental structure for possible submission to area voters.The county’s nine members and one selected by Gov. Mike Parson held an initial meeting Nov. 12 but have held off any more until the city appointees were confirmed.The aldermanic committee voted Oct. 16 to table nine Krewson freeholders appointees. A month later the mayor agreed to replace four of them with people requested by Moore and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who has been trying to mediate.But some on the committee balked, seeking further changes.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Belmar is departing while the department concludes mediation with a gay lieutenant who won a nearly $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination case.

The county’s plan is to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and pay it off over 10 to 30 years.

The investigation lasted more than 18 months.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

The veteran officer who will get more than $10 million in a workplace discrimination lawsuit said he wants to finish his career as a cop.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

“In military culture, you’re being told to go there,” said Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

Democrats have raised concerns over whether immigrants, children and non-voters would count during the redistricting process.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, left, sits to the side as the Board of Freeholders begins its first meeting without any residents of the city on the board inside the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com