Aldermanic committee meeting on freeholders rescheduled for Wednesday

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Nov. 12. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members. City representatives have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A long-awaited aldermanic committee meeting on the city’s delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders has been delayed a day and rescheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.Sharon Tyus, the vice-chairwoman of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, said some members couldn’t attend the session that had been set for Tuesday and she wants as many there as possible.The committee since October has refused to clear a nine-person delegation to the freeholders board so the full Board of Aldermen can vote on the names.The freeholders board, spurred by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider potential changes in the two jurisdictions’ governmental structure for possible submission to arae voters.The county’s nine members and one representing the state met Nov. 12 but have held off any more until the city delegation is confirmed.The aldermanic committee voted Oct. 16 to table nine freeholders appointees of Mayor Lyda Krewson. A month later the mayor agreed to replace four of them with people requested by committee chairman Sam Moore and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who has been trying to mediate.But some on the committee balked, seeking further changes. Meanwhile, one of the four replacements recently withdrew, Tyus said.Tyus called the meeting amid Moore’s continued absence from City Hall due to health issues.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Public health officials blame lack of state-funded treatment and recovery resources in African American neighborhoods, among other factors.

The investigation lasted more than 18 months.

The veteran officer who will get more than $10 million in a workplace discrimination lawsuit said he wants to finish his career as a cop.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

“People were not following good accounting practices,” says the acting IT director.

The county’s plan is to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and pay it off over 10 to 30 years.

The Justice Coalition says Jeff Roorda’s “destructive” language has led to “deep distrust” between police and the city’s black community.

The two bills, which now move to the full Board of Aldermen, would allow property tax abatement and outline other parts of the $461 million project planned for west of Union Station.

Justice Services Director Raul Banasco first publicly revealed the tablet plan at a meeting with the jail’s advisory board on Jan. 24. He hailed it as a ‘game changer for the inmate population because it’s another avenue for them to communicate.’

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Nov. 12. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members. City representatives have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com