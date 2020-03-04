St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz resigns

Aldermen Larry Arnowitz talks to other aldermen during a meeting of St. Louis Board of Aldermen in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Larry Arnowitz, D-12th Ward, abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, citing “personal reasons” in a brief letter to the aldermanic president.Arnowitz, a longtime city government employee, was first elected alderman in 2011 and was serving his third four-year term from the far South Side ward.Earlier Tuesday, Arnowitz in a telephone interview had referred to his attorney a reporter’s questions about his possible departure from the board. This article will be updated

