🔥Alberta’s first presumptive coronavirus case is Calgary-area woman who had been on cruise ship🔥

EDMONTON — Alberta has its first presumptive case of coronavirus, the province announced Thursday evening.

So far, the province had remained isolated from outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus, which emerged from Wuhan, China, in 2019. Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organization said more than 95,000 people have been sickened worldwide and 3,500 people have died and that the virus has a fatality rate of 3.4 per cent.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health in the province, said “all of the testing done has not yet been confirmed at the national lab.”

The woman, in her 50s, is in the “Calgary zone” and was aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship. She returned home on Feb. 21, and has been isolated at home since Feb. 28; she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Hinshaw said anyone who was aboard the ship should isolate themselves for 14 days and urged Albertans to wash their hands and avoid touching their face. Do not visit hospitals or long-term care facilities if you’re feeling unwell, she said.

“The risk to Albertans is still low, and we are ready,” she said.

The government of Canada said there were 46 cases of coronavirus that had been confirmed, while 533 tests had been performed for the virus. Twenty-three of those cases were in Ontario, 21 in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

The Alberta government has cited the potential for a global economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus as a risk factor for the province’s flagging economy.

