🔥Alberta Premier Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole for Conservative leader🔥

OTTAWA — Erin O’Toole has secured one of the biggest endorsements available in the Conservative leadership race, as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney calls O’Toole the “strong leader” the party needs as it looks to win the next election.

“We need a leader who is competent and principled,” Kenney wrote in a message to Conservative Party members. “A leader who won’t run away from conservative principles under pressure from the media or the Left. A leader who will unite our party, who speaks French, who can win in suburban Ontario, and who will fight for a fair deal for Western Canada.”

Kenney’s message also takes a shot at his former cabinet colleague Peter MacKay, who’s widely considered to be the frontrunner in the race.

“Every conservative would be welcome in a party led by Erin,” Kenney wrote. “No one will have their deeply-held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership.”

That’s a reference to public comments MacKay made immediately after the 2019 election about Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s inability to clearly answer questions about same-sex marriage and abortion. “That was thrust onto the agenda and hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like a stinking albatross, and he wasn’t able to deftly deal with those issues when the opportunities arose,” MacKay told a Washington, D.C., audience.

Kenney and MacKay were among the highest-profile ministers during Stephen Harper’s Conservative government from 2006 to 2015. Kenney has often been talked about himself as a potential federal leader, but instead he united the right-wing parties in Alberta and went on to a dominant victory in the 2019 Alberta election.

During the Harper years, Kenney was also crucial to the party’s electoral success in the Greater Toronto Area, building up strong relationships with ethnic communities in the region.

O’Toole, meanwhile, has been trying to position himself as the race’s “true blue” candidate who’s more closely aligned with the party’s grassroots than MacKay. Kenney’s endorsement lends significant credibility to that strategy.

“I have thought long and hard about my decision to endorse a candidate,” Kenney wrote. “When I served as the Minister of National Defence in Stephen Harper’s Cabinet, I worked closely with Erin O’Toole as the Minister of Veterans Affairs. I saw his passion for serving our veterans, his relentless work ethic, and his common sense in solving difficult political challenges. That’s the leadership we need.”

