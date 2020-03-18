🔥Alaves announce 15 confirmed coronavirus cases including three first-team players🔥

Alaves are the most recent LaLiga club to possess been hit by coronavirus, with 15 new cases of Covid-19 – including three first-team players – confirmed by the Basque outfit.

The news headlines follows Valencia’s announcement on Monday that 35 per cent of their squad have the herpes virus and Espanyol’s confirmation of five cases on Tuesday.

“A complete of 15 folks have tested positive, three of them from the first-team squad of Deportivo Alavés,on Wednesday ” the Basque club said on the website.

Alaves added that seven of these who had tested positive were from the coaching staff and the other five employees in various sectors of the club.

None of the players from the Baskonia basketball team, which forms section of the institution, have the herpes virus.

“The club made a decision to handle the tests within the policy of responsibility with individuals who are section of us and the outcomes show that it had been the ultimate way to locate the cases as a matter of urgency also to set up the prevention measures to lessen, as as possible far, more infections,” Alaves added.

“Individuals detected are asymptomatic and in a healthy body.”

