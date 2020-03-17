🔥Alarming rise in Spain as more than 1,000 people test positive for COVID-19 in one day🔥

Spain saw the fastest rise in new cases of the coronavirus of any country in the world yesterday.

The number of people who tested positive rose by more than 1,000 yesterday afternoon to 9,191, with the death toll reaching 309. About half of all deaths have happened in Madrid.

Spain has the fourth highest number of infections in the world, surpassing South Korea.

Spain’s Left-wing coalition government, made up of the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the far-Left Unidas Podemos, announced a two-week lockdown on Saturday.

However, the lockdown will now continue for more than 15 days and could become total, said Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Spanish interior minister.

Yesterday, he announced that the country would close its borders to tourists. Only Spaniards, foreign residents in Spain and transport workers will be able to cross.



People applaud from a balcony during a flash mob called through social media and messaging platforms, aimed to thank workers in the fight against coronavirus. As part of the measures against the virus expansion the Government has declared a 15-day state of emergency which came into effect on March 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

David Ramos / Getty Images

The Spanish government is also preparing a series of liquidity measures to help companies, small and medium businesses and the self-employed to survive the damage to the economy.

Before the pandemic, Spain’s economy was predicted to grow this year by 1.7 per cent, but now economists say it is heading into recession.

The army have been deployed in cities across Spain to ensure people do not leave their homes or break the terms of the emergency order.

Under the terms of the order, people should only leave home if they need to buy food, seek medical help, for emergencies or to go to work in essential industries.

Hugh Elliott, the British ambassador to Madrid, issued a warning to tourists that there is “no real prospect of anything like having a normal holiday in Spain”.

Mr Elliott said tourists should consult with airlines and tour companies if they wanted to get back to the UK. He said the restrictions on movement did not apply to getting to airports or ports.

The pathogen continues to affect Spain’s political class, with two ministers testing positive.

Quim Torra, the separatist regional president of Catalonia, has also been diagnosed with coronavirus. Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister, tested negative, though his wife Begona Gomez has the illness.

Regional elections in Galicia and the Basque Country, planned for April 5, have been postponed.

“If Spaniards take the measures seriously, we will start seeing results in around three or four days,” Fernando Simon, a health emergency coordinator said.