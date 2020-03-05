🔥Alanis Morissette review: 25 years on, Jagged Little Pill still cuts deep🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The 25th anniversary celebrations of Alanis Morissette’s seminal 1995 album Jagged Little Pill began in style last night, as the Canadian opened with a series of emotive, stripped-back performances that brought a sold-out Shepherd’s Bush Empire to an awed silence.

The intimate set-up mirrored Morissette’s iconic 1999 MTV Unplugged performance as she sat between two guitarists and delivered acoustic renditions from an album that has sold more than 33 million copies, gone platinum 16 times and even spawned a Broadway musical.

The widespread appeal of Morissette’s album could easily be seen in the audience last night. Thirty and forty-somethings who first heard the album in their teens were just as enthralled as the many millennials in attendance, with whom Morissette’s lyrics were resonating anew.

The response to Right Through You and Uninvited were good examples, songs about sexism in the music industry and misogyny at large. Viewed through a #MeToo lens, both struck a poignant chord with younger audience members who realised Morissette’s message had been years ahead of its time.

The London gigs you need to see in March

Smiling throughout, Morissette looked and sounded like an artist content, with peace largely replacing her once characteristic angst. You Learn, Ironic and Hand In Pocket saw Morissette beaming, her idiosyncratic voice soaring in-between some joyous harmonica playing and audience singalongs.

You Oughta Know was the most biting song of the evening: Morissette clenched her fists and sang at her fiercest on the song’s most cutting lines. Elsewhere, new songs Reasons I Drink and Smiling impressed, with each exploring Morissette’s battle with postpartum depression and anxiety. The gentle delivery encouraged reflection and proved that she’s still unafraid to embrace challenging topics.

Thank U proved an upbeat conclusion from an artist who has clearly made peace with a difficult past. It was the most content and confident Morissette has sounded in years.

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

W12 8TT