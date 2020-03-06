🔥Alan Smith: If Harry Kane doesn't make Euro 2020, Tammy Abraham should be promoted🔥

It all looked so promising in November. Harry Kane helped himself to a hat-trick against Montenegro before giving way to Tammy Abraham, who also got on the scoresheet towards the end, poking home his first England goal to make it 7-0.

With Gareth Southgate’s side heading to the Euros, Abraham stood in pole position as Kane’s understudy — a striker full of confidence, freely scoring for Chelsea.

The outlook, unfortunately, doesn’t appear quite so healthy now. As is so often the case in a long, tough season, injuries have thrown a heavy spanner in the works. Kane remains some distance off a Tottenham return, while Abraham’s ankle continues to keep him sidelined. In a way, though, this little break could serve him well.

His form, in truth, had tailed off a bit, which was only to be expected of a 22 year-old in his first season leading the line for Chelsea.

With 34 appearances already stacked up, it has been a great learning curve for the young man.

But ankle permitting, I don’t see why Abraham can’t return to the form enjoyed before Christmas when his pace, skill and height proved a real handful for plenty of experienced defenders.

He’s built a bit differently to most top-flight strikers. In terms of physique, I’d compare him to Emmanuel Adebayor — another forward whose long limbs proved hard to contain.

Because of that same lanky frame, perhaps Abraham just needs to build up a bit more inner strength, which only comes from playing regular football. With that sorted, I’m sure he can go on to enjoy a fantastic career at the top, which means also succeeding on the international stage.

In fact, the more he is exposed to those high-level matches, the better his technique and output will surely become. As for this summer at the Euros, a fully fit Abraham would prove very handy, especially if Kane doesn’t make it.

There are other options, of course. Southampton’s Danny Ings and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both done enough in different ways to catch Southgate’s eye. For me, though, Abraham’s qualities would tip the balance, supplying an overall package the others can’t. For that reason, I’m just hoping his ankle settles down quickly.

A strong end to the season wouldn’t just help Chelsea, it would offer England hope in a position Kane’s injury has introduced doubt.