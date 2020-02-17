🔥Alan Smith: Frank Lampard is beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in battle of the playing legend managers🔥

Two managers regarded as playing legends: one with the club firmly behind him, the other with possible replacements forming a queue.

From that point of view, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot be finding it easy.

Not only is his Manchester United team failing to impress on a regular basis, but a growing band of critics feels that the Norwegian isn’t capable of leading a revival.

In all fairness, Solskjaer’s modest CV was fortunate to earn him a shot at the job in the first place.

There are no such doubts about Frank Lampard — not for the moment anyway, after an encouraging start at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea manager clearly knows what he wants and seems to have a fairly good idea how to get it.

Back in August, I reckon he would have taken the team’s present position. The campaign, of course, hasn’t been without its problems. The failure to convert dominance into victories has regularly annoyed Lampard, as has a home record lacking a signature win.

The latest issue, however, might prove one of the stickiest.

After Chelsea shelled out a record fee for a goalkeeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga, it doesn’t look as if they’ve got even one of the best.

Nearly two years into his Chelsea career, the Spaniard shows few signs of improvement, leading Lampard to drop him for the last game against Leicester.

Not that his replacement that day, Willy Cabellero, looks like the answer. The popular Argentine is not quite good enough to play every week.

The situation leaves Lampard with an interesting decision for this intriguing clash. Does he recall Kepa or give Caballero another go? Neither choice would appear to offer a long-term answer.

Still, at least the manager can make such calls free of the constant conjecture surrounding Solskjaer.

Massimo Allegri is the latest man linked with the United job and you do have to wonder how all this affects Solskjaer’s ability to command the dressing room.

Without that authority, you might as well forget it.