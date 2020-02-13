🔥Alain Ducasse and Jason Atherton partner in aid of Hospitality Action🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Two of the world’s top chefs are partnering in aid of a charity that supports those in the service industry who’ve fallen on hard times.

On April 22, Alain Ducasse and Jason Atherton will host guests for a five course supper at Ducasse’s eponymous, three Michelin-starred restaurant in the Dorchester hotel, raising money for Hospitality Action. Atherton is Principle Patron of the charity.

The menu will feature some of the chefs’ signature dishes, including Ducasse’s Scottish langoustines, cooked up with pistachio and citrus, and Atherton’s turbot with morels and black truffle. While the pair will host the evening, including the opening Champagne reception, their executive chefs will be in the kitchen; Jean-Phillipe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester and Daniel Birk of Atherton’s Social Company.

The five-courses come with a wine pairing and is priced at £290 per person, with all proceeds going toward Hospitality Action. The 183-year-old charity offers financial, physical and psychological support to those in the hospitality sector who are struggling.

“Hosting this event with Alain, a chef who I have always looked up to and followed, is incredibly special. To be supporting a charity I feel so passionately about is an honour, especially to do so at an institution like Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester,” Atherton said, “I hope other chefs and restaurateurs see someone like the legendary Ducasse backing Hospitality Action as encouragement for them in turn to champion outstanding conditions for our chefs, waiters, and hospitality professionals. We can’t wait to raise a toast with you to celebrate all they do.”

Tickets go on sale on February 17 at 9am, with a second batch released on March 16. Reservations can be made over the phone, on 020 7629 88 66, or via email anais.malet@AlainDucasse-Dorchester.com.

For more information on Hospitality Action, visit hospitalityaction.org.uk

