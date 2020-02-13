🔥Aladdin 2 Is In The Works🔥

For the most part, Disney’s been having great luck with its live action remakes and re-imaginings. Case in point, last year, two such projects both crossed the billion dollar mark worldwide, the first of them being Aladdin. Now after months of talk about potentially making a sequel, word has come in that Aladdin 2 is indeed in the works over at the Mouse House.

According to Variety, Flight’s John Gatins and Straight Outta Compton’s Andrea Berloff have been hired the Aladdin 2 script. The outlet’s sources say that after six months of conversations and figuring out what direction to go in next, the producers finally figured out what they wanted to do with the follow-up.

While Variety states that it’s unclear if director Guy Ritchie will helm the sequel, THR’s own sources say he will reprise his directing duties, so it’s hard to say what’s happening on this front. Naturally it’s also expected that Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith will reprise their respective roles of Aladdin, Jasmine and Genie, although apparently official offers won’t be extended until the Aladdin 2 script is ready.

Speaking of the story, rather than Aladdin 2 being based off the animated direct-to-video sequels that its animated predecessor spawned, i.e. The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, this live-action sequel will be a brand-new take. Oh, and just so there’s no confusion, Aladdin 2 will be a theatrical release just like its predecessor, as opposed to being a Disney exclusive like Lady and the Tramp or the upcoming Peter Pan.