alabama-man-executed-by-lethal-injection-for-role-in-2004-killing-of-three-police-officers

(Reuters) – An Alabama man who was convicted of murder in the 2004 killing of three police officers was executed by lethal injection on Thursday, state corrections officials said.

Nathaniel Woods, 43, was pronounced dead at 9: 01 p.m. central standard time at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, corrections officials said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

