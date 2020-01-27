🔥Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo beats Mahesh’s BAN, Saaho to be 4th all-time highest grossing film in USA🔥

Allu Arjun Army celebrates 3rd anniversary













Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) continues to dominate the USA box office with decent collections. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, has become the fourth all-time highest-grossing Telugu film, beating the records of Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected $3,177,719 at the USA box office in 12 days. With Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja hitting the screens on January 24, the film industry was keeping their fingers crossed for a dream run in its third week. But the film remained rock-steady at the ticket counters in the country. In fact, it made a better collection than the new release on Friday.

Having stormed the USA box office again, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected $61,000 on its 13th day. Jeevi tweeted on January 25, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is doing well in 3rd weekend too in USA. Made around $61k on Friday and crossed 50k on Saturday by 10 am PST. Almost $3.28 M. Expecting it to reach $3.5 M very soon! .”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo went on to show over 100 percent growth on Saturday and collected $128,611 at the USA box office on 14th day. Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects a solid $128,611 from 119 locations on Saturday in USA and total gross is $3,367,330. Still going strong! Will cross $3.5 M by Tuesday! Sensational!!!

As per early estimates, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected 60,000 at the USA box office on its third Sunday, taking its 15-day total to $3,427,330 in the country. The Allu Arjun starrer has beaten the records of Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu and Prabhas’ Saaho, which were the fourth and fifth highest-grossing Telugu film in the USA with their lifetime collections of $3.416 and $3.234 million, respectively.

Jeevi tweeted, “#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects over $60k (still going) on Sunday by night and crosses Mahesh Babu’s highest #BharathAneNenu ($3,416,451) to become 4th highest Telugu grosser in the USA. It needs less than $100 to cross #Rangasthalam to become a non-BB highest grosser! Splendid .”

Ram Charan’s 2018 release Rangasthalam is holding the rank of the third all-time highest-grossing Telugu movie with its lifetime collection of $3.513 at the USA box office. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo needs to rake in $85,670. Considering its current pace, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie is expected to surpass the mark in the coming days.