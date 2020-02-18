🔥Al Pacino's girlfriend says they broke up over age 39 year age gap and because he was too stingy🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Al Pacino and girlfriend of two years Israeli actress, Meital Dohan, have called it quits.

Dohan told the Isreali magazine LaIsha that outside of their 39-year age gap that a big factor in the split was that “he didn’t like to spend money.”

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” Dohan said of her 79-year-old ex.

“The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

The 40-year-old actress claimed Pacino didn’t like to spend much of his $120 million fortune and that the most lavish gifts he ever got her didn’t last very long, “he only bought me flowers,” she said.

The couple were last seen together at the October premiere of The Irishmen in Los Angeles, which Pacino attended with Dohan on one arm and his teen daughter Olivia on the other (her mother is actress Beverly D’Angelo whom Pacino was with for six years).

Dohan’s relationship with Pacino didn’t just end due to his being old and frugal, she explained to Lalsha that the two were recently fighting which was the straw that broke the camels back.

“I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she said. “It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”