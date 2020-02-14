AJR with Quinn XCII heading to St. Louis Music Park

Jack Evan Met of AJR performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris

AJR with Quinn XCII’s “Everything Everywhere Tour” takes place Aug. 10 at St. Louis Music Park. Also on the bill are Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, and Ashe.Show time is at 6 p.m.Tickets go ons ale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Get tickets at livenation.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. Ticket prices are forthcoming.The tour begins July 21 in Dallas, TX.AJR’s new single and video is “BANG!”

