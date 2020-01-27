🔥Airport worker flies high with Derry Girl a fan of hat designs🔥

Meet the milliner who is just waiting in the wings for her fledgling hat business to take off.

Ceara Fennelly, an aircraft dispatch worker at Belfast International Airport, only produced her first headpiece last year but she can already boast Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan among her clientele.

With a section of a Co Antrim flower shop dedicated to a range of her head-turning designs, the Loughguile mum-of-three is now in big demand for weddings and race days, not to mention parties hosted by the Queen.

It all began when Ceara, who started up less than a year ago as Four Seasons Millinery, was asked to redesign a headpiece owned by a friend’s late sister to be worn to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

“Tragically, a friend, Beverley Parker, died very suddenly from cancer,” 36-year-old Ceara said.

“Her sister Jacqui Kirkwood came into the shop with an old fascinator belonging to Beverley.

“She had an invitation to a garden party at Buckingham Palace and she really wanted to wear the hairpiece to the palace because she wanted to bring a part of Beverley there with her.