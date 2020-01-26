🔥Aircraft slams into hillside, explodes in flames near Calabasas🔥

By Richard WintonStaff Writer
An aircraft crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road south of Agoura Road.
The condition of those aboard was unknown.
The aircraft appear to slam into a hillside, causing an explosion and fire.
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
