🔥Airbnb defends itself against 'out of control' growth claims amid calls for more regulation🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Airbnb has strongly defended itself against claims its growth is out of control.

It comes after concerns were raised about the number of properties now used for short-term rental with research suggesting some areas have one Airbnb listing for every four properties.

Listings of 250,000 properties on Airbnb were cross-referenced with Government figures on housing stock by The Guardian who said they found there were 0.8 for every 100 homes.

Campaign groups and MPs have weighed in to back the data, with housing pressure group Generation Group said the holiday lettings expansion is “depriving communities of much-needed homes”.

Following the reports, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas called for local councils to be given powers to regulate Airbnb and other short-term letting sites, calling the pressure they were putting on local housing “intolerable”.

In response, Airbnb branded the “data wrong and the methodology flawed”.

Short-term letting is putting “intolerable” pressure on housing stock Caroline Lucas said (Getty Images)

Patrick Robinson, director of public policy at Airbnb, said listings may not always affect the availability of local housing stock.

“This data is wrong and the methodology is flawed. It assumes that every listing on Airbnb – including hotel rooms, B+Bs and rooms in homes – is an entire home, which is untrue,” Mr Robinson said.

“Nearly half of entire home listings on Airbnb are rented for less than 30 nights a year and more than half of all hosts say they rely on the additional income to help afford their home.

“Airbnb is a good partner to cities and we were the first platform limit how often hosts in London can share their homes.

“We are also working with cities across the UK on proposals for a host registration system that we will proactively put to the government later this year to help ensure that rules work for everyone.”

Edinburgh’s Old Town has 29 active listings on the website per 100 properties, Skye had 25 for every 100 places, and high concentrations were also found in Woolacombe, Georgeham and Croyde in north Devon.

Authorities in Scotland will be able to bring in licensing schemes for short-term rents from 2021, and local authorities will be able to designate new control areas for short-term lets, with those wanting to let out properties in this way first having to obtain planning permission.

Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman said: “The growth in short-term lets is out of control in Edinburgh and of increasing concern across Scotland.”

Dan Wilson Craw, director of Generation Rent, said: “In rural areas and cities alike, the story is the same: young adults can’t afford to settle down in the areas they grew up in.”