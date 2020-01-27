🔥Air India divestment: Govt calls for bids to sell 100% stake with easy debt🔥

The Air India planeHAIDAR HAMDANI/AFP/Getty Images

In the government’s second attempt to privatise the national carrier Air India, the disinvestment department or DIPAM has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential investors for selling 100 percent of the debt-ridden airline.

An initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline failed to draw a single bid in 2018.

The deadline for submission of EoI for 100 per cent divestment in Air India and the airline’s stake in low-cost unit Air India Express and airport services company AISATS is March 17, according to a preliminary information memorandum issued by DIPAM on Monday, January 27.

India said that substantial ownership and effective control of Air India would have to remain vested with an Indian entity following the sale, limiting the scope of any foreign bidders interested in the asset.

In 2018, India had tried to sell a 76 percent stake in Air India and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt, terms that potential buyers at the time viewed as too onerous.

Air India, known for its Maharaja mascot, has some of India’s most lucrative international and domestic landing and parking slots that are key for airlines.

