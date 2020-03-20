🔥Aimie Atkinson, Layton Williams, Lucie Jones among musical theatre actors streaming live concerts from Theatre Café🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The stars of Wicked, Waitress, & Juliet and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie are among those performing daily concerts streamed live online.

Aimie Atkinson, Layton Williams, Lucie Jones and Cassidy Janson are just a few of the musical theatre actors getting involved in Leave A light On, an intimate series of shows performed with a piano live from the Theatre Café.

The first shows will take place on Monday March 23, with former Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End lead Williams and Waitress stars Jones and Sarah O’Connor.

Leave A Light On will cost £7.50 to watch each show – of which there are three every day – with the money divided between performers and venue costs.

Details of how to get access to the streaming links will be published on the Theatre Café’s social platforms soon.

The Theatre Café is a favourite among musical theatre fans, and usually presents regular live performances from West End and Broadway stars, as well as holding open mic nights.

As London’s theatres temporarily close due to the coronavirus outbreak, performers and venues are finding ways to keep bringing their work to the public. The Hampstead Theatre is screening a filmed version of I and You starring Maisie Williams on Instagram, while actors are taking to YouTube to livestream monologue performances.

The full list of Leave A Light On’s first week of performances is below:

Monday 23 March

2.30pm: Layton Williams

4.30pm: Sarah O’Connor

6.30pm: Lucie Jones

Tuesday 24 March

2.30pm: Emma Kingston

4.30pm: Victoria Hamilton-Barritt

6.30pm: Aimie Atkinson

Wednesday 25 March

2.30pm: Christopher Cameron

4.30pm: Evelyn Hoskins

6.30pm: Cassidy Janson

Thursday 26 March

2.30pm: Bradley Judge and Harry Cooper Miller

4.30pm: Blake Patrick Anderson

6.30pm: David Hunter

Friday 27 March

2.30pm: Danielle Steers

4.30pm: Steph Parry

6.30pm: Alice Fearn