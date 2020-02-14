🔥AIM listed Asimilar, backed by Nigel Wray, to buy stake in Belgian AI tech firm🔥

Multi-millionaire Nigel Wray may be reeling from the trouble at Saracens rugby club, which he chaired until last month, but one of his largest investments on AIM, Asimilar Group, is about to snap up a stake in Belgian AI company Sentiance.

Asimilar, which changed its name from Yolo Leisure and Technology last December, invests in early-stage technology companies. Its largest shareholders are Wray with 11% and tech entrepreneur Christopher Akers, who has a 7% stake.

It is unknown how big the stake will be but a source said it would be “significant”. Sentiance was founded in 2015 and makes AI tech products for the home. Clients include Microsoft and State Farm, a large US insurance company.

Asimilar declined to comment but its shares were up 3%, or 1.5p, to 47p.

In the top flight troubled NMC Health was firmly in the red today after its vice-chairman Khalifa Al Muhairi , who is also believed to be the company’s top shareholder, resigned.

A source close to the Middle East hospitals operator said the board had become frustrated with Al Muhairi after this week it emerged he and chairman BR Shetty and another investor, Saeed Al Qubaisi, had incorrectly reported their holdings in the company.

It is understood the board made it clear to Shetty and Al Muhairi that it was their responsibility to correctly disclose their stakes.

On Monday the company banned Shetty and Al Muhairi from board meetings until a legal review launched by Shetty into the matter was concluded.

The shares lost 3%, or 20.6p, to 797p in what has been rough week for the firm whose stock has fallen 12% in total.

Takeover chatter still surrounds NMC despite private-equity giant KKR denying it was in talks to buy it. Czech activist investor Krupa Global Investments said this week it had found another private-equity buyer for NMC and will meet chief executive Prasanth Manghat next week in Abu Dhabi to discuss it. It topped off another gloomy day for the FTSE 100, which lost 0.56 points to 7451.47.

There was little for investors to cheer, although housebuilders and construction firms rose on hopes that new Chancellor Rishi Sunak might turn on the taps at the next Budget.

Persimmon was the top riser on the blue-chip index, up 64p to 3245p, while Taylor Wimpey added 3.7p to 231p.

On the FTSE 250 Balfour Beatty gained 10p to 292p and Kier Group moved 4.8p higher to 131p.