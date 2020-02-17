🔥Ailing Pier 1 Imports declares bankruptcy🔥

By Kate Gibson

February 17, 2020 / 1:00 PM

/ MoneyWatch

Pier 1 Imports declared bankruptcy on Monday in a move aimed at facilitating a sale of the struggling home furnishings company.

The publicly listed retailer is in talks with multiple potential buyers, the company said in a statement that did not disclose possible buyers. It also reiterated a previously announced plan to close as many as 450 stores across the country.”Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale,” CEO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. The company will continue operating during the bankruptcy process.

The company’s stock price once topped $400 during its heyday in the late 1990s. But the shares have tumbled since then, sinking more than 80%, to $3.56, over the last 12 months. Stock markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.Pier 1’s sales and profits also have slumped in recent years. Its revenue fell from nearly $1.9 billion in 2016 to $1.4 billion last year, with the company losing $310 million in 2019.This is a developing story.