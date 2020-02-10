🔥AI 'surpasses human experts' in the detection of breast cancer, according to research🔥

Artificial intelligence has been found to be more effective than radiologists at diagnosing breast cancer in women, according to new research.

A ‘deep learning’ AI model, developed by Google Health and Imperial College London (ICL), was found to be capable of ‘surpassing human experts’ in a study published in Nature, in which AI analysed mammograms more accurately than doctors.

Mammograms are X-rays which are used to detect breast cancer at the earliest possible point. However, ‘high rates’ of both false positives (i.e. finding cancer when it isn’t present) and false negatives (i.e. failing to find cancer when it is) have impacted results.

Currently, two NHS radiologists are required to examine a woman’s X-ray for evidence of cancer. The second radiologist will have access to the first’s results, and only if their conclusions differ will a third expert be brought in.

In the trial, the AI verdict was compared to that of the first radiologist, and only sent to a second if the results conflicted. Unlike the radiologists, the new technology did not have access to the women’s medical history, and produced readings from mammograms alone.

The results showed a 1.2% reduction in false positives, and a 2.7% reduction in false negatives, in the UK.

This new technology – which had been trained using X-ray images from almost 29,000 women – could potentially reduce the workload of second radiologists by 88%, if integrated into the current UK breast cancer screening procedure.

Google Health’s Dominic King said, as reported by the BBC, “Our team is really proud of these research findings, which suggest that we are on our way to developing a tool that can help clinicians spot breast cancer with greater accuracy.”

Breast cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in women in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK. Approximately 65% of women diagnosed with the illness survive their disease for twenty years or more in England and Wales.