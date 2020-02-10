🔥AI can detect low glucose levels without finger-prick testing, according to research🔥

Testing glucose levels in blood can be a painful process for patients, especially those that are children, requiring the use of needles and repeated finger-pricks over the course of a day. But an AI technique might be about to change that.

Researchers at the University of Warwick have created a new approach to detect when blood sugar levels fall below normal, using electrocardiogram (ECG) signals – recordings of the heart’s electrical activity – taken via wearable sensors.

This could revolutionise how diabetics monitor their glucose levels because unlike other tests it is nonintrusive.

Currently, NHS testing for hypoglycaemia – glucose deficiency in the bloodstream – involves Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM).

This involves the use of sensors worn just under the skin, which, via a needle, test for glucose in interstitial fluid (the fluid between blood vessels and cells). This happens continuously, day and night, and in many cases they require calibration twice daily, with finger-prick testing.

However, it is known hypoglycaemia can also affect the electrical activity of the heart, meaning it is possible to identify glucose deficiency without the use of needles, simply by tracking ECG signals through wearable devices.

The tests must be very precise, however; studies using AI trained on a cohort of patients’ data have proved unreliable, as ECG signals change in different ways from person to person during hypoglycaemic episodes.

But recent research led by Dr Leandro Pecchia – published in the journal Scientific Reports – has revealed that using AI sensors trained on a specific patient’s data, could lead to more accurate results for that individual.

“Our innovation consisted of using artificial intelligence for [the] automatic [detection of] hypoglycaemia via a few ECG beats,” Dr Pecchia explains.

“This is relevant because ECG can be detected in any circumstances, including sleep.”

The research consisted of two pilot studies, which tested healthy volunteers for low glucose levels over a period of 14 days. The results were found to be 82% reliable, on par with CGM records.

“Our approach enables personalised tuning of detection algorithms, and emphasises how hypoglycaemic events affect ECG in individuals,” says Dr. Pecchia.

“Based on this information, clinicians can adapt the therapy to each individual.”

While it’s possible this new technology may replace finger-pricking testing in the future, Pecchia says more clinical research is needed.