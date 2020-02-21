Aggressive Blues dominate Coyotes but need a ‘lucky bounce’ to win

Blues players celebrate a third-period goal by Ryan O’Reilly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

Once again, the Blues unleashed the style of play on Thursday that led them to the Stanley Cup last season, an aggressive forecheck and heavy play on the puck, leading to lots of zone time that eventually wears a team down.If the Blues keep doing that, they can go far this season. And if they do it the way they’re doing it right now, they’ll also wake up at 3 a.m. with nightmares and a cold sweat.The Blues dominated their game Thursday with Arizona possibly more than they have dominated any game this season. They had 46 shots on goal to Arizona’s 14 — in the final two periods the shots were 37 to 6 — a dominance that caused goalie Jordan Binnington to have to fight to keep his head in the game.“Sometimes I didn’t even realize it was a real game,” he said. “I was kind of just chillin’ back there.”And for all that dominance, the Blues won 1-0 on a third-period goal by Ryan O’Reilly that, if you were to rank the Blues’ scoring chances for the evening, probably fell in the bottom half. It was the second shutout in a row for Binnington, who blanked New Jersey 3-0 on Tuesday and now the Blues head off for a high-stakes game Friday with Dallas, one of the teams chasing them in the Central Division.It was a typical Blues game of the past few days: Full control of large stretches of the game, gobs of great scoring chances, and an exceedingly difficult time putting them in. In their past three games, the Blues have scored just five goals on 124 shots and have managed to win twice, and in those three games, it wouldn’t have been surprising if they had scored 12 goals based on the chances they had. Yet for all that dominance, it would have taken just one bad bounce for them to be chasing the Coyotes.It could be a case of the Blues facing hot goalies though it hasn’t exactly been the A list; as coach Craig Berube noted postgame, Louis Domingue of New Jersey, who limited the Blues to three goals on 39 shots on Tuesday, was put on waivers on Thursday — or it could be a case of the team not finishing its chances. (Reality check: It’s probably a little of both.) On Thursday, it was Arizona goalie Antti Raanta’s turn to be the star.“I would have liked to get a couple more goals,” Berube said, “but goalies are hot right now. … You’ve got to keep staying with it. Our guys did a great job of not changing the way they played tonight and that was the key to victory.”The Blues certainly never stopped shooting in the last two periods, never stopped winning the puck back and starting the whole process over.

They have done that consistently since the first period of the Nashville game here on Saturday and kept it going in the game at Nashville and against New Jersey. Only once in the past 11 periods have they allowed shots in double figures. They are strangling opponents’ offense.“We’re paying pretty good attention to the details of the game and not so much worried about the outcome,” O’Reilly said. “Kind of investing in the game the right way, the way we talk, the way we track, the little details.”“We try to talk about that quite a bit,” Berube said. “Just focus on what we’ve got to do in-game and not thinking about the outcome so much because you can get ahead of yourself. Stay in the moment and focus on the process. We’re doing a better job of that lately.”“Stay with it and just try not to deviate from the game,” said defenseman Colton Parayko, who had seven shots on goal. “I think if you kind of get away from your game, that’s when they start getting opportunities so just keep with it. I thought we played well defensively and Binner made some good saves when he had to.”But O’Reilly offered a cautionary point about the team’s two wins, which came on the heels of a five-game losing streak.“I think New Jersey, we caught them on their heels,” O’Reilly said, “and tonight, we caught them tired. We played the games the right way and that’s something we’ll continue to be consistent with.”The Blues got a solid debut from defenseman Marco Scandella, acquired in a trade with Montreal on Tuesday. Scandella twice got back on defense to break up some of the few scoring chances Arizona had.“That’s what he’s going to be,” Berube said. “He’s going to be a killer for us. He’s going to be a shutdown role guy. He did what we asked him to do tonight.”Binnington stopped Taylor Hall on a breakaway late in the first, and that kept the Blues even. The game was even — only on the scoreboard — for 52 minutes before O’Reilly got his first goal in seven games. He skated down the slot, took a pass from Brayden Schenn and backhanded it toward the top corner. Raanta deflected it off the post and then it hit his shoulder and went in. After seeing the initial save, O’Reilly had moved in for a rebound, only to see the puck go in.“It’s kind of weird with all the shots we threw at them that that was the one that went in,” he said. “Kind of a lucky bounce. It was kind of the bounce we needed. We did a lot of things well tonight against a tired team and it’s going to be a different story tomorrow, it’s going to be much more physical and we gotta start focusing on that.”

