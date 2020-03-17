Agencies scramble to protect seniors from coronavirus and continue services

A sign asks visitors with any sickness symptoms to not enter The Gatesworth, a senior living community in University City on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Agencies that help older adults are in the middle of a balancing act: Trying to maintain services and a sense of community while minimizing risk of infection, while the rules and recommendations quickly change. “Our population that we serve is the most — and I can’t emphasize this enough — the most vulnerable to the exposure of COVID-19,” Gary Anderson, president of Lutheran Senior Services, said Monday. “So we are going above and beyond what the requirements are.”The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommends that all nursing home facilities nationwide restrict access to visitors, volunteers and nonessential personnel, except in extreme circumstances, like end-of-life situations. It advises canceling communal dining and group activities, and actively screening residents and employees for symptoms.Lutheran Senior Services, which provides rehabilitation and long-term beds for about 1,000 people in Missouri and Illinois, has done that, though some of the residents still eat together in small groups. It has halted internal construction projects and cut off intermingling between short- and long-term facilities.Delmar Gardens, another one of the largest nursing home providers in the area, also said it is making adjustments. “Our main concern is to keep the virus out of our communities; to keep our residents and staff safe,” Patricia Muich, a spokeswoman for the Chesterfield-based company said Monday by email, adding: “Families are cooperating and understand these extreme directives are from our state and federal agencies. We are responding to all family requests, giving updates to care and promoting communication via phone, email or video chat with their loved one.”Missouri has nearly 1,200 long-term care facilities, with more than 81,000 licensed beds, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Of those, about a fifth are in St. Louis County, where the first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, was reported in the state. The risk of death is particularly stark in nursing home settings. There have been at least 29 coronavirus deaths linked to the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington. Another death was linked to Life Care Center of Kansas City. DHSS said on Monday that it’s now appropriate for facilities to ask residents not to leave nor be readmitted without doctor approval, which may include a negative COVID-19 test. “This is changing hourly,” said Tim Dolan, founder of Dolan Memory Care Homes, a collection of 14 group homes in St. Louis County for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.Tim Wiemken, associate professor at the St. Louis University Center for Health Outcomes Research, said the situation can be easier in hospitals, where a patient can be placed in a room with a sign on the door advising that they have a particular virus. Skilled nursing facilities are like villages. “In a nursing home you can’t really do that,” Wiemken said. “You can’t just totally isolate them away.”He said visitor restriction is relatively common but not on such a wide scale.Bob Leonard, chief operating officer at Gatesworth communities, said residents and their families are glad that the company is taking new precautions at its one independent senior living community and three assisted living and skilled nursing communities.Last week, vendors were dropping off supplies at loading docks, and Gatesworth employees were carrying them inside. Fitness classes taught by outside instructors were canceled in lieu of employee-led sessions. Big bingo events had been called off in favor of smaller gatherings.The company has also stopped charging for room service, and it has stopped all group trips to places like grocery stores and churches. Instead, Leonard said, staff will take on the shopping lists, and the communities will televise religious services.“We’re being extremely cautious,” he said.Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, which owns Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood, has also canceled activities that bring outside people into its communities — performances by music groups, artist-taught painting and sculpting classes, and volunteer-led bingo and sewing events.“I think at this point no one has a good feel for how long this is going to last,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, senior vice president of health and wellness for Presbyterian Manors, which has 16 other senior living communities in Kansas and Missouri, including in Farmington, Fulton and Rolla.“At this point I think that we’re saying 30 days, knowing that it could certainly go longer than that,” she said last week.Helping seniors still at homeThere are numerous seniors trying to stay out of nursing homes as long as they can. Experts call it ‘aging in place.’ They need community support to do that, said Jamie Opsal, executive director of St. Louis City Senior Fund, which offers grants to local nonprofits that provide services to older adults. “Our main concern right now is making sure older adults are still getting the home services they need, such as meals and prescription medications,” Opsal said.The St. Louis Area Agency on Aging continues to run its Meals on Wheels program, which serves 1,800 homes in St. Louis with hot and frozen food, five days a week.“Pending information from the mayor and the Department of Health, we will continue to move on,” Executive Director Dave Sykora said Monday. “We are analyzing the needs of others who may need to receive meals. If we are able, we will add people to our routes.”He said six of the nine congregation sites in the city, where the hot meals are prepared and older adults hang out and do activities, were still open.About 20 similar sites have closed in St. Charles, St. Louis, Franklin and Jefferson counties, said Lisa Knoll, chief executive of Aging Ahead, which oversees Meals on Wheels programs in those areas. They typically serve about 2,500 homes a day.“That’s likely to increase,” said Knoll. “We are looking for expanded storage capacity, which our vendors are helping us with.”Lula Mitchell, 83, of Jennings, said she usually goes to the Ferguson Community Center for free meals and activities a couple days of the week. Those programs have been cancelled for now. “I am fine, I am fine,” she said by telephone Monday. “I went to church yesterday.” While older adults are at highest risk of infection, Anderson, of Lutheran Senior Services, said child care is a key piece of maintaining the balancing act. Many of his 3,600 employees have children. “If the school systems are shutting down, that can have a big impact on some of our staff,” he said. “If they are not able to get child care coverage, we run that risk of not having enough staff for the residents.”Staff writer Robert Patrick contributed to this report.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Family suspects Life Care knew a powerful virus was sweeping through the facility when she placed her mother there on Feb. 26 — but failed to warn her.

Immune response wanes as people age, leaving them more vulnerable to infections of all types.

In all, 9,372 nursing homes, or 61%, were cited for one or more infection-control deficiencies, a Kaiser Health News analysis showed.

A sign asks visitors with any sickness symptoms to not enter The Gatesworth, a senior living community in University City on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com