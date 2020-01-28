🔥After Vijay’s Bigil, Amazon Prime acquires Rajinikanth’s Darbar🔥

The cine-goers across the country, who have missed Rajinikanth’s Darbar to watch in theatres, have a good news. Well, the AR Murugadoss-directorial film will be streamed online in a popular OTT.

Rajinikanth in Darbar.PR Handout

Well, Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of Darbar. Although the makers of the film have not revealed the price paid for the rights, it is estimated that the rights could have sold easily for over Rs 20 crore.

In the recent history, Amazon Prime had acquired the digital rights of Vijay’s biggie Bigil for a record price. The film was streamed on the day it completed its 50-day theatrical run. So, the Rajini-starrer, which was released on 9 January, could expect to hit the internet, officially, in the last week of February.

The latest deal will only help the OTT to increase its subscriptions among the South Indian cine-goers.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar at Box Office

The Lyca Productions-funded movie will successfully complete its three-week run in theatres. Darbar did not have much competition, so far, and got good number of halls till date for screening in Tamil Nadu. This week, a few movies are releasing and it has to be seen how much it will impact the business of Rajinikanth’s film.

Nayanthara and Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar.PR Handout

In Tamil Nadu, Darbar is estimated to have grossed over Rs 85 crore. In Chennai alone, the film is heading towards breaching into Rs 15-crore mark.

The AR Murugadoss-directorial has Nayanthara in the female lead, while Jackie Shroff and Prateik Babbar are the baddies in the film.