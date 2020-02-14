🔥After speaking with Inuit, Edmonton Eskimos football team decides to keep name unchanged🔥

The Edmonton Eskimos, a team in the Canadian Football League, has decided to keep its name amidst controversy.

According to a press release, the decision comes after the Edmonton Eskimo Football Club, using a third party, spent a year conducting formal research and engaging with Inuit leaders and Inuit community members across Canada.

The research and engagement program mostly centred around the team’s name, and included meetings with Inuit and community leaders in Iqaluit, Inuvik, Yellowknife and Ottawa. The research also included interviews with Inuit in Edmonton and a telephone survey targeting groups of Inuit across the country.

“The consistent feedback was a desire for more engagement with the club,” Edmonton Eskimos staff said in a Friday press release. “There were a range of views regarding the club’s name but no consensus emerged to support a name change. The club has therefore decided to retain its name.”

The word “Eskimo” is controversial because it is considered derogatory in many circles. It was a name given to the Inuit by non-Inuit people and colonizers and was thought to mean “eater of raw meat.” Modern linguists believe that the word comes from an Ojibwe word meaning “to net snowshoes,” referring to the process of weaving or netting sinew around a wood frame to create snowshoes.

The word “Inuit” is a much more palatable term, as it simply means “people.”

“The research program provided the club with many insights,” said Janice Agrios, chair of the board of directors. “A key learning for us was the desire of northern communities to increase the Club’s engagement with them. As a result, we have invested the time and resources to create a Northern Community Engagement Program and will continue to engage with Inuit leaders and community members to strengthen the ties between the Club and the Inuit community.”