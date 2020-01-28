🔥After PM Modi, Rajnikanth in Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls🔥

The popular Discovery channel series — Man vs Wild — will feature Tamil Superstar Rajnikant with Bear Grylls.Twitter

Superstar Rajnikant will soon feature in Bear Grylls’ television show Man vs Wild. The Tamil superstar is currently in Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park, Karnataka with Bear Grylls for a shoot. The shoot will reportedly happen for the next three days.

India Today reporter Nagarjun Dwarakanath’s shared the details of the shoot. “Rajinikanth & @BearGrylls are in Bandipur Forest for a shoot. Shoot will happen for next three days. 4 locations chosen, Permission given by Dept. They’ll talk about bandipur and nature. Bear gryls reached gundlupet town at 9: 30pm last night. Rajini is in resort outside bandipur.”

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was featured in an episode of adventure series Man vs Wild with host Bear Grylls to create awareness about animal conservation. The popular series by Discovery Channel showcased PM Modi in a new avatar. He was seen rowing boats and trekking at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. British survivalist Bear Grylls’ show created awareness about protecting the wildlife and its importance in the eco-system.