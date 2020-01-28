After PM Modi, Rajinikanth To Feature In Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' Episode

Bear Grylls will shoot the episode in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park. (ANI)

New Delhi:

After hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British adventurer Bear Grylls is back in India to shoot a special episode of his survival show, Man vs Wild, with actor Rajinikanth.

The famed survivalist and adventurer will shoot the episode in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park, established in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger. Mr Grylls arrived at the location this morning donning a dark blue jacket and grey track pants, while Rajinikanth was seen carrying a cross-body bag, news agency ANI reported.

Bear Grylls had hosted an episode of the popular show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The Discovery Channel programme saw PM Modi, 68, walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat at the National Park in Uttarakhand. PM Modi also shard stories about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller’s son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas in his youth.

The special episode, shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, made 3.69 million impressions upon its premiere.

“It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I’m a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the people. We’re coming back to India to do more this year,” Mr Grylls told IANS after the episode.

Bear Grylls has hosted many celebrity guests on his show, including former American President Barack Obama.