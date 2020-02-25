🔥After Oscar Win, Parasite Is Heading To Streaming🔥

Following its historic Best Picture win earlier this month at the Academy Awards, Parasite has been receiving a lot of attention and rightfully so. Maybe you’ve already seen Parasite and are trying to convince other people in your life to go check it out but can’t persuade them to see it in theaters or maybe you just want to watch it again yourself. Well, I have good news for you because after its Oscar win, Parasite is heading to streaming.

Parasite is headed to Hulu. The streaming service primarily owned and fully operated by The Walt Disney Company will be the exclusive streaming home for the Best Picture winner. Parasite will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu beginning on Wednesday, April 8. So in less than two month’s time Hulu subscribers can watch all the twists and turns of Bong Joon Ho’s masterful film from the comfort of their own home as many times as they want.

The field of streaming services is crowded and growing more so by the day and everyone is vying for eyeballs and subscriber dollars and that means offering up compelling content people can’t get anywhere else. So this is a big win for Hulu that actually stems from a multi-year partnership deal the streamer made with Parasite studio Neon back in 2017 that gave Hulu exclusive first-window streaming rights for all of Neon’s content.

Little did they know then that they’d have a Best Picture winner in just a few years time. And not just a Best Picture winner, Parasite nabbed four Oscars at the Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Director for Bong Joon-Ho.

For those that haven’t seen it yet, Parasite tells the story of a poor family that cons its way into the service of a rich one. To say anything more would risk spoiling the surprises in the darkly funny and biting film. Parasite is already available to purchase on Blu-ray and digital and is also available to rent digitally, so you don’t have to wait till April to see it again or for the first time.

That said, a lot of people don’t check movies out until they come on streaming services so hopefully being on ‘free’ streaming with a lower barrier of entry will give Hulu’s millions of subscribers enough incentive to check out the multiple Oscar winner alongside Hulu’s other content like originals The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock.

Of course, it isn’t April yet and Parasite is actually still playing in theaters. The film has received a theatrical expansion following its performance at the Oscars and is getting a major box office boost to boot. According to Box Office Mojo, Parasite has made $48.9 million domestically and $155.6 million worldwide, bringing its worldwide total past the $200 million mark to $204.5 million.

While watching Parasite at home on Hulu on your TV, tablet or phone is nice, it’s definitely worth seeing on the big screen first if you can. Parasite is actually playing on the biggest screens this week with a limited time run at IMAX locations around the country.

Parasite is now playing. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies are headed to theaters this year.